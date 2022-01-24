HOS, Yemi-Esan denies report discrediting ASUU, NMA as labour unions

THE Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, has denied a report credited to her that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Nigeria Medical Associations (NMA) are not recognised labour unions in the public service.

Yemi-Esan in her speech presented during the Separate and Joint Negotiating meetings of the National Public Service Negotiating Councils held on Monday, January 17, 2022, in Abuja, said: “While you sit at plenary, I ask that among other crucial matters to be discussed, you are enjoined to note that unions like the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and their affiliates are not members of any recognized labour union in the public service and government is considering bringing the health and education sectors to constitute two additional councils, subject to recommendations emerging from the meetings.”

She, however, clarified that she only spoke on the proposal to bring both ASUU and NMA in the Joint National Public Service Negotiation Council as their absence was robbing them of the opportunity of participating in the discussion of critical issues before resorting to strike action as a last resort.

She made the clarification while reacting to a report that the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, slammed her over the comments allegedly published on an online platform.

The Head of Service spoke in a statement titled: “Re: ASUU: NLC Slams HOCSF” by the Director, Communications, in her office, Mr AbdulGaniyu Aminu, on Monday and made available to newsmen.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The statement read: “The attention of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has been drawn to news reports which appeared in some newspapers and online platforms quoting the Head of Service to have said that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Nigeria Medical Associations (NMA) are not recognized labour unions in the public service.

“The latest is the above-headlined news story attributed to the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba published in an online platform. While the office is not accustomed to joining issues with anyone on any matter, it certainly beats logical reasoning that a section of the media or anyone would run amok and attempt to malign the head of the service.

“Consequently, we wish to state unequivocally that the remarks of the HOS were not reported as presented at the event; and that the intentions of the office were grossly misunderstood and placed out of context.

“Therefore, it is important to make the following clarifications: Dr Yemi-Esan spoke during the Separate and Joint Negotiating meetings of the National Public Service Negotiating Councils held on Monday 17th January 2022 in Abuja; While speaking at the opening of the aforementioned event, at no point did the Head of Service, make any statement on the subject in contention, and any other reference with regard to her remarks as presented should be completely disregarded;

“The National Public Service Negotiation Council (NPSNC) is a consultative platform for the Government and Organised Labour at the Federal and State levels to address issues concerning the welfare and conditions of service of workers in the Public Service; The Council is made up of Councils I, II and III, which comprise (s) eight Public Service Trade Unions that make up the Joint Council.

“Critical stakeholders like the Salaries and Wages Commission, Trade Union Council and others are members of the Council; The issue for the Joint Council to discuss the possible membership of both ASUU and NMA in the Joint National Public Service Negotiation Council was a proposed item for consideration as their absence was robbing them of the opportunity of participating in the discussion of critical issues before resorting to strike action as a last resort; In the light of the foregoing, it is clear that the HoS did not at any point deny ASUU and NMA of their trade union status rather she was only making a case for them to be part of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council so as to reap the benefits therefrom.

“Notwithstanding the misguided reports, the office reiterates its commitment to the welfare of Nigerian Public Servants and will continue to work with all recognized labour unions in the public service.

“In the light of the foregoing, we wish to reaffirm that the HoS and the Office remain focused and undeterred towards ensuring that all matters bordering on the productivity and wellbeing of civil servants are given priority, and will continue to work with all recognized labour unions in the public service,” it said.