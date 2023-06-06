Some suspected criminals have vandalised broadcast equipment and other valuables at the Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation, in Ochaja

It was gathered that the state radio station located at Ochaja was attacked on the night of Monday as broadcast equipment and other valuables were either carted away or destroyed by the vandals.

The Ministry Officials led by the Hon. Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo and the Director General of the Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation, Alhaji. Ojo Oyila Ozovehe, paid an on-the-spot assessment visit to the station to ascertain the level of damage at the broadcast station.

However, the Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has directed security agencies to ensure the perpetrators are arrested and brought to book to serve as a deterrent to possible future occurrences.

The Commissioner, Mr Kingsley Fanwo in a statement said security agencies are receiving useful intelligence to aid their investigations as the Divisional Police Office in Egume is working round the clock to apprehend the perpetrators

“With the level of damage at the station, it is regrettable to note that the Broadcasting Corporation would not be able to operate for the time being. The government is however committed to returning the station back on air as soon as possible

“As we thank the Royal Father of the host community for his concern over the unfortunate incident, we call on communities where government infrastructure is located to ensure the safety of the infrastructure as vandalization of such assets slows down the pace of progress

“We shall continue to brief the public on the reports of ongoing investigations.

