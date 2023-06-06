Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has moved to end water scarcity bedevilling Gusau, the state capital and its environs.

Governor Lawal has approached the issue of lingering acute shortage of water with full force to ensure the availability of water.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Director General of Media and Communication, office of the executive governor Malam Nuhu Salihu Anka said Governor Dauda Lawal have provided both temporary and permanent solution.

“The prolonged acute shortage of water in the city and water supply to Gusau resumes today (Tuesday)”.

“The state governor Dauda Lawal was deeply concerned with the perennial shortage of water in the capital city of Zamfara State and its environs, hence paid an unscheduled visit to the state water Board facilities, which has given him more insight into the problems that halted the supply of Water to Gusau community”.

“As a demonstration of government commitment, Governor Dauda Lawal immediately directed the chief of staff Hon. Mukhtar Lugga to liaise with the management of the state water Board in order to ensure immediate supply of water to the people of Gusau and environs”.

“The chief of staff this morning paid an unscheduled visit to the state water Board to convey His Excellency’ s matching order of technical and Financial support to the water Board”.

“With this development, the general public is hereby informed that pumping and supply of water to some areas of Gusau will resume today Insha Allah.” The statement added.

“Governor Dauda Lawal solicits more patience and prayers from the good people of Gusau as more efforts were on top gear to ensure temporary and permanent solutions to the problem”.

