A Catholic catechist is reportedly on the run over the death of his woman friend who died in the process of aborting pregnancy for him.

The catechist, identified as Oliver Vershima from St. Martins Parish Mbape in Adikpo deanery, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue state was said to have impregnated the young lady but died in the process of terminating the pregnancy through native way.

Tribune Online learnt that the moment the lady gave up the ghost, the catechist abandoned the corpse in his room with the aim to dispose of it at night.

Narrating the incident, a resident of the community who simply identified as Adamgbe told our correspondent that the catechist had engaged the service of a motorcyclist to convey the corpse to an unknown place when he was caught.

He said, “The catechist was caught around 7pm and when he was questioned it was discovered that he (Oliver) had impregnated the lady and they tried to terminate the pregnancy but in the process, the lady lost her life early hours of the day (Saturday).

“To conceal this, the catechist hid the dead body inside his room until nightfall so he could take the body out of the village and possibly run away.

“Unfortunately for him, he was caught while trying to carry the body out of the village but he later escaped in the ensued melee.

The State Command spokesperson, SP, Catherine Anene who confirmed the incident said that the corpse of the lady had been recovered and deposited at the hospital mortuary.

“Corpse of the said young girl who was said to have visited her man friend was recovered and taken to the mortuary after a report was received but the said Oliver is yet to be seen as he brought the corpse out of his room and ran away.

“Investigation is ongoing as the cause of death is yet unknown,” Anene said.

