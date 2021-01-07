Hoodlums attack Amotekun personnel in Oyo community, burn van, destroy office

SOME hoodlums in Tapa in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State on Tuesday attacked personnel of Amotekun, burnt their patrol van and destroyed their office in the community.

Tribune Online gathered from a reliable source that the Amotekun personnel, who were on the trail of suspected kidnappers in the community on Tuesday, were accosted by the hoodlums who attacked them.

The source said the hoodlums, who were suspected to be informants to kidnappers, shot at the Amotekun personnel, who responded by firing back.

“In the process, three of the hoodlums were killed, while the others made it look as if Amotekun personnel had killed indigenes of the town.

“Immediately, they burnt down the Amotekun patrol van and destroyed the agency’s office in the town.

“Not done, they began moving round the town, burning the houses and properties of Amotekun personnel in the town.

“Personnel of Operation Burst are already in the town to restore order,” the source said.

Efforts to get an official confirmation from the spokesperson of Amotekun proved abortive as his phone was not connecting.

