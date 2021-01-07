28-year-old cyclist killed by hit-and-run vehicle in Delta

A 28-year-old cyclist, simply identified as Daniel, has been knocked down and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Delta.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Thursday, along the Ughelli axis of the East-West road of the state.

Tribune Online gathered that the deceased worked as a security guard in an undisclosed firm in Ughelli and was resident at Agbarha-Otor, near Ughelli in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

Daniel was said to be returning home on his bicycle, his only mode of transportation, after completing a night shift at work run on Thursday when he was knocked down by the vehicle said to be in top speed.

It was gathered that passersby, who knew him, were the ones who went to inform the management of the firm where he worked of the tragedy.

Staff of the firm reportedly rushed to the scene of the incident and met his lifeless body after which his remains were taken to the Ughelli Central Hospital morgue.

As of the time of filing the report, the whereabouts of driver and vehicle that allegedly killed the deceased was yet to be known.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya, a DSP, could not be easily reached for comment.

