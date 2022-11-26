Homosexual rapes 5-year-old boy to death in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 36-year-old, Sikiru Ajibola, for raping a 5-year-old, to death in the Ogijo area of the state.

The suspect in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested following a report lodged at Ogijo divisional headquarters by the CDA Chairman of Olorunwa Arogbeja Ogijo, who reported that one of the community members informed him that, the suspect had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 5 years old boy, which led to the death of the innocent boy.

He said that the DPO Ogijo division, CSP Enatufe Omoh, upon receiving the information, detailed his detectives to the scene and the suspect was arrested.

The PPRO added, “Upon interrogation, the arrested suspect confessed been a homosexual and that while he was having sex with the deceased boy, the boy gave up the ghost.

“He confessed further that he quickly dug a shallow grave in a nearby bush, where he hurriedly buried the boy.

“He has also taken policemen to where the deceased was buried.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

