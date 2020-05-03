Home or abroad, my music will sell —Ebirim

Nigerian singer and rapper, Chimaobi Ebirim, popularly known as Chimsnero Goldsmith, is fast gaining prominence in North Cyprus, where he is based with his ability to write songs, sing and even rap. In this interview with SEGUN ADEBAYO, he speaks about his career abroad and what it takes to be a celebrity in a strange land.

You are a singer and rapper. These are two different crafts that people hardly combine. What makes yours different?

I have heard people say that it is hard to be a rapper and singer at this same time but I have done this for years and it does not come as hard as people feared. It also does not mean it is the easiest thing to do as well, but once you know what you have and to maximize your potentials, you won’t have any problem with putting your talent to good use. So, for me, I have added creativity to my music and I have a special style that anyone can easily relate with. My songs are not hard to understand. Whether I rap or sing, the message is well arranged and simple.

Which one did you develop first: the singing or the rap?

Singing came naturally. It was the first thing I learnt to do or let me say I discovered early before any other thing started coming up. When you maximise one potential very well, the tendency is that you would be unveiling another hidden treasure because you have done well with the first one God gave you. Then as humans, there is no limit to what you can achieve if you put your mind to it and get better at it.

At what point in your life did you decide that music was the next thing for you?

I don’t know how to answer this question because music is me and I am music. From the moment I could understand any word or utter words, music has been part of me since then. All my life, music has always been my passion.

For somebody who has always been motivated to sing since his early days in life, what was that thing that gave you to impression that music is the way?

Growing up I saw the impact of music in people’s lives and how it made them happy, so I decided to also make people smile and stay happy with my music. It is not something that just happened now; it has been a long time coming for me. I have been dedicated and committed to music for a very long time, and I am happy that is yielding positive results now.

You don’t even stay in Nigeria and we have heard of tales from Nigerians who try to make a living from music in the States. How are you coping?

It is not new. We have heard people say how hard it has been for them pushing their music career from outside the country. It is actually quite difficult because my style of music is different. That’s why I put in more works and creativity in my music that can be accepted by my people anywhere in the world. I keep getting better every day and studying new trend, so music is good for me and that’s what I want my fans to get from me anytime they listen to my songs.

Looking at music over there and how it is done compared to what we now have in Nigeria, what do you make out of the comparism?

I try to always move away from the belief that you can’t compare music as it is done here to what we have in Africa. Music, for me, is a universal language. Even when people don’t understand your language, they can easily dancing or move with the rhythm and sound of your music. For me, music is the same everywhere; it has one language and that is rhythm and sound. Once you can connect to the heart of the people or your listeners anywhere, they will appreciate your music and give you the attention you need. I put a lot of creativity into my songs, so with the kind of content I will get my audience anywhere in the world.

You are signed to Freashboiz Movement Entertainment. Is this a movement or record label?

It is not a movement. It is a recorded label that was founded by me and my brothers.

How has the reception for your music been like in Cyprus?

The reception has been quite good. I am really enjoying the music journey and I know it can only get better.

Don’t you think you still have a lot of grounds to cover as far as music is concerned?

Yes sure cause I still haven’t reached the heights I plan to reach. It is a gradual process

What are you working on now and what was your last musical project?

Actually I just released a new song on April 20. Apart from that, my colleague and I on the record label are working on a joint EP. We have not picked a date for its release yet, but we will release it once the job is done.

Would you ever consider returning to Nigeria and start afresh musically?

I have learnt to be careful of never to say no to early anything until it happens. I think the future will tell what will happen. I won’t be returning to start music afresh if at all I choose to come back, it is going to be basically to increase my fan base in Nigeria and create opportunities for people.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Dokpesi, Daughter-In-Law, Six Other Family Members Test Positive

The founder of DAAR Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi and his daughter-in-law along with six members of his family have tested positive for coronavirus. This is coming three days after his son and Chairman of the board of the company, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, also tested positive for the virus… Read full story

Kano And The Mad Woman Of Omu-Ijelu

Not long ago, the funny character, who presides over the affairs of Kano State as the governor, Umar Ganduje, raised the alarm that the Federal Government had literarily abandoned the state in its quest to combat the rampaging Coronavirus epidemic… Read full story

Lagos Discharges Polish, Filipino, 24 Nigerians After Testing Negative For Coronavirus

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday announced that 26 more patients have been discharged from isolation centres in the state having tested negative twice consecutively to coronavirus. He said those discharged included 14 males and 12 females, including two foreign nationals – a Polish and a Filipino… Read full story

WHO To Identify Animal Source Of COVID-19 ― Director-General

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General, World Health Organisation (WHO), said the agency will work with relevant organisations to identify the animal source of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Emergency Committee recommendations… Read full story

COVID-19: Workers Won’t Be Retrenched Without Following Due Process, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has told workers that despite the expected downturn in the nation’s economy owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Government will ensure that workers won’t be retrenched without due process. Seeking to allay the fears of workers for their jobs, which has heightened recently… Read full story

COVID-19: Osun Monarchs Want Govt To Explore Herbal Medicine

SOME traditional rulers in Osun State have charged their subjects to abide by all the precautionary measures announced by the World Health Organization (WHO), Federal Government and health experts in the state so as to stay safe against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in the country… Read full story

Nigeria COVID-19 Survivor: ‘An Experience I Don’t Wish On Anyone’

It feels great to have survived COVID-19. If you see the data of people who have passed away due to the virus, they are alarming. I’m really grateful to be alive but also grateful for the experience as I am able to share with people that COVID-19 is not a hoax like many people may believe in Nigeria… Read full story

Our Fears Living Close To Isolation Centres —Residents •Why we can’t relocate you —Govt

Lagos, which has the highest number of patients with COVID-19 infection, understandably has the highest number of isolation centres, topping four as of the last count. While two have been in use and frequently in news, two new ones located at Landmark Exhibition Centre in Victoria Island and Gbagada Hospital are… Read full story

Loss Of Smell May Suggest Milder COVID-19, Study Finds

New research suggests that loss of smell as a symptom of COVID-19 may indicate a mild case of the disease. A new study has found that loss of smell, which is a reported symptom of COVID-19, may indicate that a person will experience a milder case of the disease… Read full story

Covid19- And The Rising Global Challenge

It would not be an exaggeration to aver that Covid 19 has endangered human race globally in such a manner that is novel. Death tolls in countries like China, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, USA, Germany, Iran and others are rattling and quaking the whole world and make many to be having the fear that the globe is on the… Read full story