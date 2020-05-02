COVID-19: Osun monarchs want govt to explore herbal medicine

SOME traditional rulers in Osun State have charged their subjects to abide by all the precautionary measures announced by the World Health Organization (WHO), Federal Government and health experts in the state so as to stay safe against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Olokinni of Okinni in Egbedore Local Government, Oba AbdulKadir Ookanola; the Oniworu of Woru Egbedore LGA, Oba Samuel Oloyede Olaojoyetan Teniola IV and the Olupasi of Ipasi-Ijesa in Obokun LGA, Oba Ezekiel Alaba Oludare, said it was imperative that the people of the state obeyed all instructions so as not just to remain safe, but to also prevent the transmission of the coronavirus.

The Onibala of Ibala-Ijesa, Oba (Ambassador) Adegboyega Christopher Ariyo, while calling on the citizenry to obey all rules, noted that fruits, herbs and natural products such as bitter kola, garlic, palm-oil, ginger and onion had properties that could tackle the coronavirus.

Oba Ariyo said the World Health Organization (WHO), the Federal Government of Nigeria and our medical experts should explore herbs for the treatment of COVID-19 victims.

“I believe that with the usage of bitter kola, garlic, palm-oil, ginger and onion, the deadly COVID-19 will be controlled and it will become a thing of the past. I am sure that these herbs will cure the virus because it is curable. So, let us try it.”

Also speaking, Oba Adesola Isreal Ilufemiloye the Alada of Ada Owode in Obokun LGA; Oba Jinadu Oyebanji the Baale of Egbeda in Boripe Local Government; Oba Jethro Adegoke Adejola Olosu of Osu in Atakumosa West and Obaloro Olaseinde Fadeyibi, the Obaloro of Ijesa land called on the Federal Government to assist their communities with amenities, saying a lot were needed to make life meaningful for their people.

The Alase of Ase Ijesa, Oba Adeniyi Gabriel Oyekanmi; Oba Adesina Jimoh Ajarabiolu, who is the Alase of Ilase in Obokun LGA as well as Oba Ashiru Olatoye Olaniyan the Olobu of Ilobu in Irepodun Local Government prayed for Nigeria and the world at large for a quick end to the COVID-19 pandemic saying it had badly affected the world economy.

