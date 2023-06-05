Bandits have attacked some communities in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna and killed two farmers, while no fewer than 30 farmers were reportedly kidnapped during the attack.

The affected communities were Shiwaka, Unguwan Bagudu and Sabonlayi axis of the Western part of Birnin-Gwari.

Speaking in an interview, one of the affected farmers, Yunusa Isa who survived the attack, gave the names of the two farmers as Alhaji Yahaya Shuwaka and Sarki Fadaman Gaude.

However, he further disclosed that searching would be conducted when the area is calm to see whether there are other corpses in the bush because many of the farmers were dispersed and ran for their lives during the attack.

He said the latest onslaught on the communities was as a result of failure by the affected communities to meet the deadline for the payment of levy imposed by the bandits.

“The attack took place today Monday 5/6/2023 around 11:30 am while most locals were found already at their respective farms. This is part of a series of attacks on farmers following elapsed of the dateline of the imposed levy by bandits, he stressed.

“For now, farmers are afraid to go to farms for their safety as such looming food scarcity is imminent unless the situation is arrested, he stressed.

It be recalled bandits had imposed N10 million levy on the farmers in the areas which dateline expired on Tuesday, May 30.

Thus, since the expiration of the dateline, the bandits continue to attack locals at their farms and in their residents.

He added, “We are still appealing to President Tinubu that people in our communities are ever ready to assist in dealing with this menace.

“The problem is that, based on experience, even if the levy is paid, the bandits will never stop carrying out their attacks against innocent locals.”





“These weeks, many attacks were carried out at various locations by the bandits with many unreported victims and casualties. In fact, the capital of Birnin-Gwari was stormed by the bandits twice this week. So the situation is escalating, sincerely,” the disturbed farmer concluded.

As at the time of filling the report the police image maker, Muhammad Jalige could not confirm the latest attacks in the area.

