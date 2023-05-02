A hit-and-run commercial driver has reportedly killed one person and injured another who rode a motorcycle in Bauchi.

The fatal crash was confirmed by the State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) which stated that it occurred on Monday, 1st May 2023.

According to a road traffic crash FIR made available to Journalists late Monday evening by the Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi, the crash occurred at 1540hrs, reported at 1543hrs while personnel arrived at scene 3 minutes later.

The route of the crash is the Bauchi – Dass road while the exact location was in front of Alfurkan Schools along Yelwa Road within Bauchi metropolis.

The crash involved 02 vehicles, a Sky blue V/W Vento with vehicle Registration number, TFB= 427 RC and a red Motorcycle, Jincheng popularly called (Rubber).

09 people made up of 6 Male Adults and 3 Female Adults were involved in the crash out of which number, one person, a male adult was killed while another one also a male adult was injured

According to the FRSC, the probable cause of the RTC was road traffic violation (RTV) while the action taken was the immediate evacuation of the injured victim to ATBUTH for medical attention while the corpse was conveyed by relations just as the vehicles are now in the custody of NPF, GRA, Bauchi.

The Rescue operation was led by ARC Bello.

Details of the crash were that the VW person with registration number, TFB 427 RC was apprehended in front of the Zonal Office of the FRSC, (OVL SUV) and the driver was directed to drive into the Zonal Office with an arresting Marshal in the Vehicle with the 7 overloaded passengers.

Some of passengers dropped to enable the arresting Marshal to take a seat in front of the vehicle but the driver used the turn in front of Matrix Filling station junction and faced the incoming Motorcycle from Yelwa direction, colliding with it and killing the rider instantly while the injured passenger was rushed to ATBUTH by the Patrol Team.

The driver of the Vehicle immediately rán away from the scene of the crash while his vehicle has been towed to the GRA Police Station while efforts have been intensified to get him arrested so that he will face trial for the offence committed.





