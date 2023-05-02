The Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation (SEOF) has announced the rebranding and unveiling of its initiatives aimed at supporting its strategic vision, mission, and accelerated growth plans.

A member of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the foundation, Chibundu Okwuosa-Nwadei, and the General Manager of the foundation, Amanda Obidike, made this known on Monday through a communiqué with Tribune Online.

According to Okwuosa-Nwadei, SEOF is a Nigerian-based non-profit organisation that began its philanthropic activities in the 1990s and was formally incorporated in 2011.

“Since then, we have worked to provide infrastructure, quality healthcare access, and scholarship opportunities across various communities in Nigeria through public and private sector partnerships,” she said.

She said that decades of achievement have honed their mission and they seek to impact communities through programmes that focus on education, healthcare, and socio-economic empowerment that align with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Okwuosa-Nwadei added that part of the rebranding included, but was not limited to, the unveiling of a new corporate logo of the foundation.

Related News No Content Available

Obidike, on the other hand, said that the timing of the initiative aligns with the significant transformation that is taking place across the organisation.

She added that the new brand identity embodies the renewed commitment to community empowerment, unity, diversity, and empathy of all its stakeholders, partners, and employees, indicative of SEOF’s mission to facilitate sustainable community development.

“It marks another major milestone in the evolution of SEOF, as it continues to build self-sustaining communities through the equitable implementation of programmes that enhance the quality of life,” she added.

Obidike noted that with a clear vision for a Nigeria and Africa − where every citizen has access to the resources that they need to effect positive change on a global scale − the new brand identity comes at an important time, as SEOF upscales its programmes and interventions through increased local and international partnerships.

She further noted that the new corporate logo will be rolled out across all of SEOF’s social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn) and on their new website which will be launched in June.





“The improved website will provide an enhanced experience for stakeholders and be a valuable resource to understanding our mission, vision, values, strategy, culture, and commitment to our beneficiaries,” she added.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE