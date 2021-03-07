Hijab: Cherubim and Seraphim church kicks against directive in Kwara

Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide in Kwara State has joined Christian bodies in the state to kick against the use of hijab in its mission schools.

It will be recalled that the state government said it approved the use of hijab for female Muslim students in all public schools in the state after consulting with thought leaders and leaders of both Muslim and Christian communities.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Sunday, Chairman/Spiritual Father of the church, Most Reverend Prophet Samuel Abidoye, said that the state government should return schools built by the church, “to forestall unnecessary trespass capable of leading to the breakdown of law and order in the state.”

In the address read by the Acting Chairman, Ilorin District Headquarters, Senior Special Apostle Elijah Fabiyi, the church appreciated the efforts of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in finding a lasting and amicable solution to the issue, urging the government to reverse its decision on the use of hijab in the interest of peace.

“We vehemently say no hijab in our mission schools. We also like to reiterate that we have our church on the college compound hence the use of hijab will cause disunity. It suffices to state that moral values that the church is noted for and which prompted the establishment of the college is seriously being eroded and necessitated the desire to take over our college,” he said.

The church also said that individuals and church built and had been maintaining structures in the school since its establishment on February 2, 1969, adding that, “it is a pointer that no government presence had been felt on the college because, for many years, the government had not erected any structure.

“The grant-aid by the state government started in 1974, and we need to state that ever since then, the government had no hand in the maintenance except the payment of salary.

“On the agreement on the aid, it was agreed that the Church will be responsible for the appointment of Principal, Vice Principal etc and also decide on dress code i.e. school uniforms including beret.

“To talk on our tolerance, the school it will be recalled had produced notable and credible Nigerians who are Muslims and who were never converted or forced to embrace our faith.

“We like to emphasis that we are a peace-loving group and will continue to toe that line and that will not stop us from asking and demanding for our right.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.