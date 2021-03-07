FG resumes rehab works on Marine Beach bridge on Tuesday

The Federal Government says it would resume phase 2 rehabilitation works on the Marine Beach Bridge, Apapa, Lagos, from Tuesday.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

Popoola said that the rehabilitation of Marine Beach bridge which would last for a total of 85 days, would ensure the replacement of damaged expansion joints, bearings and asphalt components.

He said work started on the Apapa-bound lane in 2020 with the repairs covering 250 metres span.

He, however, said that a stretch of 350 metres would be repaired in phase 2 of the project on the CMS-bound lane.

Explaining the scope of work, the federal controller said a total of 60 bearings and 14 expansion joints would be replaced alongside the removal and replacement of bad asphalt.

“This is the continuation of the rehabilitation work we started last year. We are going to change 14 number of expansion joints, 60 bearings and jacketing skin repairs.

“It is a continuation of the work the Federal Government started last year.

“Traffic will be diverted back to the outward Apapa lane after 350m, where work will be carried out

“After the replacement of expansion joints, we will change the bearings that are bad by lifting the deck up and then we will put fresh asphalt.

“The work will be done within the stretch of 350 metres, so there will be diversion; it is not that we are closing the bridge, but we are diverting traffic.

“There will be skin repairs and jacketing of the piers. It is going to be about 85 days’ repairs, starting from March 9, 2021,’’ he said.

To avert gridlock, Popoola said all the traffic regulatory agencies, as well as law enforcement agencies, had been deployed to effectively manage traffic around the diversion points.

“Lagosians should please bear with us,’’ he said.

NAN recalls that the said bridge, which was damaged by fire several years ago, had undergone a series of repairs with the last one concluded in October 2020. (NAN)

