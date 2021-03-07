Four cattle herders were killed in Anambra, Miyetti Allah alleges

South-East Chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has alleged that four of its members has been killed and several cows missing in Anambra state.

Zonal Chairman of the Association, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, soberly disclosed this while briefing journalists on Sunday morning, in Awka, on the attacks that took place at Mohammed Idris Herder’s Settlement located at Ogboji, in Orumba South local government area of the state, on Saturday.

He alleged that the four herders killed made up the total number of 21 Fulani herders that have been killed so far between January and early March 2021 in Anambra State.

He gave the names of the four victims as Hadari Umaru, Hamidu Umaru, Aliu Idris and Hassan Idris.

According to him, “in the early hours of Saturday, one of the escaped herders called me and I told me that some unknown gunmen in a Hilux vehicle with red caps, invaded Mohammed Idris Cattle Settlement, shooting sporadically. That led to the death of our four members and hundreds of cows scattered all over the area.”

He said out of the four, police have only recovered one corpse while three others are still missing.

He also alleged that two herders were killed in a similar manner in Ishiagu, Ivo local government area of Ebonyi State.

Siddiki said until the recent attacks, members of Miyetti Allah association had enjoyed cordial relationships with their host communities in the state and the entire South East.

He stated: “The Fulani people in the South-East are not violent and we are not here to undermine the business of the people of the area. We are here to transact business and not to ferment trouble.

“And I have been taken records of any herder that comes into the South-East zone as a way of checkmating them and their activities. My members are law-abiding people under my watch.

“So I am surprised why they should be killed unjustly like that despite our quick response whenever the issue of compensation arises. I am constrained to say this publicly, because I couldn’t longer hold the pains anymore,” Sidikki stated.

He called on the Anambra State government and traditional rulers in their respective host communities to take action to stem further attacks on cattle herders.

Siddiki urged the South-East governors and other concerned individuals in the entire country to condemn the attacks on cattle herders in the interest of peace and unity.

The President General of Ogboji community, Mr. Mike Obidike, who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with Tribune Online, said “it is true some unknown gunmen with their faces covered invaded our town on Friday night and start shooting sporadically. In the process, they engaged the herders who were on their own on a gun duel that lead to some casualties.

“We the people of Ogboji community, are not happy with the attacks because the herders have been living with us for a very long time without any problems.

“As I am speaking to you now, the police are patrolling the community to restore normalcy in the area,” the PG explained.

Confirming the incident, the State PPRO, CSP Haruna Mohammed, said the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. K. Monday, has ordered full scale investigation into the attack and the perpetrators when arrested will be brought to justice.

He said command assures all and sundry of the renewed commitment of the Police in securing lives and properties in of all living in Anambra State.

