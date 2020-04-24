Heineken Lagos Fashion Week calls for entries

Upcoming fashion designers have been offered the opportunity of a lifetime this season. As part of the events for the April Edition of Heineken Lagos Fashion Week, Heineken will be giving three fashion designers a chance to take the design world by storm through a design contest!

In a bid to empower and encourage upcoming African fashion designers and give them a chance to show their unique talent to the world at large, Heineken has championed a design contest that will give three designers an opportunity of a lifetime.

With respect to the theme of this year’s fashion week, ‘Africa shaping fashion’s future’, these upcoming fashion designers will be expected to uniquely show the use of embroidery, weaving, spinning, and customisation in their entries. Participants will also demonstrate how they will incorporate sustainability in their designs.

To be a part of the Heineken Design Contest, fashion designers are expected to create a mood board and three sketches that depict the theme of this year’s fashion week and share them on their Instagram pages using the official hashtag, #HeinekenDesignContest. The contest, which began April 9, will run till April 23, 2020.

At the end of the contest, one winner will showcase their Collection at the prestigious Heineken Lagos Fashion Week October 2020 Edition. The winner will also get front row tickets and backstage all-access passes, as well as an exclusive invitation to HLFW pre-events and after-parties. The top three participants will also enjoy a mentorship opportunity from top designers in Africa.

