MUSWEN, MSSN, NACOMYO pay tributes to Abba Kyari

THE Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) has implored Nigerians to learn from the “exemplary lifestyle” of the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Abba Kyari, and emulate it for the progress of Nigeria.

Kyari died last week after falling ill from coronavirus infection.

In a tribute contained in a message signed by its media consultant, Dr Femi Abbas, MUSWEN commiserated with the Federal Government and the country as a whole on the death of the “administrative giant.”

The organisation said as a Muslim in his lifetime, Kyari was a major pillar that upheld the formidability of Islamic unity in Nigeria without being a detriment to other religions.

MUSWEN said: “As a devout Muslim, he never hesitated in exercising the principles of justice, fairness and equity which his religion (Islam) upholds with emphasis.

“As a tacit brunt bearer of his demise, being a Muslim, the Muslim Ummah of Southwest Nigeria (MUSWEN) hereby commiserates with the Federal Government as well as all the citizens in the country, imploring them to learn from the exemplary lifestyle of this icon and emulate it for the progress of Nigeria.”

In the same vein, the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), in a message conveyed by its president, Dr Taofeeq Yekinni, condoled with President Buhari, the Federal Executive Council and the family of the late Malam Kyari.

Also, the National Council of Muslim Youths Orgnisations (NACOMYO) expressed sadness over the passing of Malam Kyari.

The organisation, in a statement signed by its national president, Malam Sani Maigoro and national secretary general, Alhaj Mas’ud Akintola, condoled with the presidency Kyari’s death and prayed Allah to “repose his soul perpetually in His Rahma.”

“May Allah blot out his iniquities and admit him into Aljannah Firdaos. May Allah comfort his immediate family, the presidency and the entire nation over the great loss.”

“We also pray for quick recovery for all those still receiving treatment over the pandemic. May Allah put a halt to the pangs of the ravaging scourge in the world.”

