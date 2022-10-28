Heed US warning, caution politicians over million-man marches, Akinyemi tells FG

Former Minister of External Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi has urged the Federal Government to take heed of the travel advisory issued by the United States to its citizens, and focus attention on dealing with threats to peace by terrorists.

Particularly pointing to campaign activities ahead of the 2023 elections, Akinyemi urged the federal government to call politicians to order regarding holding “one million marches” for candidates of their various parties.

Noting that such one million marches constituted soft targets for terrorists, Akinyemi tasked the federal government to read the riot act against holding such marches, at the moment.

Featuring on an Arise television programme, on Thursday, Akinyemi downplayed the constitutional right of people to assembly, noting that upholding such right against the threat to peace is inimical to the continued existence of the nation.

He noted that continuing such marches amid terrorist threats was unnecessarily stretching the already stressed security agencies.

Akinyemi said he expects the president to immediately direct the National Security Adviser(NSA) to call politicians to order.

Akinyemi said: “We should stop talking about right when there is an existential danger to the republic. The National Security Adviser should, after clearance from the president, who should be back in his seat, be directed to call in the politicians and read the riot act to them.

“I am not interested in your right to assembly if you are presenting soft targets.

“The Americans have warned you about what is to happen and you are insisting it is your right to have million-man marches.

“It is now a question of balancing right with responsibility. You don’t have enough policemen to provide you protection because if anything happens, the next thing to be said, is that the police did not protect us but they are not enough. Don’t create a situation that stresses, beyond all reasonable possibility, the ability of the security forces to cope. Help the security forces to focus on the immediate threats to the nation.”

