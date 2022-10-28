Rivers APC, Cole silent on appeal against nullification of primaries

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC) and the party’s candidate for the 2023 governorship election, Tonye Patrick Cole, have maintained silence on the story making the rounds that Cole has appealed the Federal High Court judgement nullifying APC primaries and all its candidates for the 2023 elections in Rivers State.

Reports had it that Cole had appealed the Tuesday, October 25, 2022 judgment of the Federal High Court presided over by Justice E. A Obile.

“Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Tonye Patrick Cole has filed an appeal against the ruling nullifying the APC primaries conducted in Rivers State by the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“On October 25, 2022, the Federal High court in Port Harcourt in its decision, ruled in favour of the claimant, George Orlu and four other persons who claimed to have been unlawfully excluded from participating in the All Progressive People’s Governorship primary election.

“This led to the nullification of the APC primaries, disqualifying Tonye Cole and Innocent Barikor as candidates in the 2023 gubernatorial elections of Rivers State.

“However, Tonye Cole maintains his unwavering regard for the judicial process and has thus appealed the ruling to cancel the APC primaries in Rivers State.

“He cited the claimant’s request to nullify the election as self-serving and cowardly on the basis that, none of them were registered members of the party when they filed the case in court.

“In the meantime, he urges all APC members and supporters in Rivers State to remain calm, steadfast and focused, as their win is guaranteed. He assured them that their names are still on the ballot and will remain so during the 2023 elections”.

However, the strongest indication that the APC would have appealed the matter emerged from the reaction of a chieftain of the party in the state, Wenenda Wali, who indicated that the party had an inkling on how the matter would end at the Federal High Court.

In his reaction to the judgment, he said; “After the promulgation of Executive 21, well-meaning people advised the APC to challenge this extremely political and self-serving order in court. My response has always been that the people who cooked up this cowardly but draconian order, know the final outcome of this challenge already, but they believed in the time it bought them.

“However, we hoped that bravery somehow will prevail. But we were also not too optimistic, so we prepared and that’s why we focused on the Boys Scout motto of ‘Be Prepared.

“Therefore, because we were prepared for the ruling by the Federal High Court. As members of the APC, we respect and value the place of the judiciary in our democracy. So, all APC members are always advised to remain civil and legal, irrespective of our disappointments. And this is why the APC immediately appealed the ruling cancelling the primaries conducted by the APC in Rivers state.

“I urge all members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State to remain calm, steadfast and focused. Because our course is just and fair, we certainly will prevail.

“We Know That Lightening Shall Not Strike Twice.”





Efforts by Tribune Online to confirm the story and get more information on the matter proved abortive as messages sent to the party’s spokesman, Darlington Nwauju were yet to be responded to as of the time of filling this report.

