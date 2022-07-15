Heavy security presence, influx of vehicles in Osun ahead of guber polls

As preparations for Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State heightens, heavy security presence has been sighted in strategic locations at the border towns and Osogbo metropolis, Tribune Online authoritatively gathered.

Our correspondents, who monitored the situation of things observed that heavily armed soldiers were spotted shortly after the Asejire bridge in Ibadan, which borders Osun and Oyo States.

Some of the soldiers, backed with Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were sighted frisking vehicles and passengers of commercial and private vehicles, entering Osun State.

With few hours to the conduct of the election, security agents, including men of the Nigerian Army, anti-riot policemen and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have taken over major highways of the state, with a view to boosting effective security of the state.

In a walk-around assessment made by our correspondents across the Oyo/Osun border in Asejire, Ibadan and within the Osogbo metropolis, it was observed that security operatives from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police and the NSCDC were periodically stopping vehicles.

Heavy security presence was also sighted at the Osun State Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osogbo, the state capital; leading to a diversion of traffic by men of the FRSC on a single carriageway of the road, in Abere and NECO junction, along Gbongan-Ibadan expressway, inward Osogbo, the state capital.

Also, at the popular Olaiya flyover in Osogbo, two helicopters of the Nigerian police were spotted by our correspondents, hovering overhead the community and its environs.

Recall that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Alkali Baba and the NSCDC boss, had announced the deployment of 21,000 and 11,226 personnel respectively to Osun State for a peaceful conduct of the election.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Heavy security presence Heavy security presence

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Heavy security presence Heavy security presence





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP