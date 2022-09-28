Healthcare service provider gets South African ISO certification

A leading primary health care service provider, EHA Clinics Kano, has been awarded the ISO certification by the South African National Accreditation System (SANAS) ISO 15189/2012 (Medical Laboratory Testing Haematology).

By meeting the extensive criteria of this standard designed to improve the quality and reliability of its medical laboratories, EHA Clinics demonstrates its commitment to technical competency and the operation of a quality management system of the highest standards.

ISO 15189:2012 is a globally recognised quality standard for a medical laboratory in developing quality management systems and assessing competence. It guides companies in developing a quality management system that aligns quality with their global business strategy.

“This prestigious accreditation supports our core values of quality and patient-centred care. Our patients are assured of our commitment to progressive quality improvement.

These are exciting times for us, as EHA Clinics Kano was recently recognised as the first primary healthcare clinic in Subsaharan Africa to be accredited by Joint Commission International (JCI) for ambulatory care.

We are proud to be transforming healthcare and setting the pace for primary healthcare standards in Nigeria and beyond,” states Adam Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, EHA Clinics.

Responding to the update, Laboratory Manager, Sivakumar Gajendran said, “Medical laboratory services are essential to patient care. We are pleased with this new development. This certification represents a major milestone in our long-term strategic journey.





At EHA Clinics, quality for us means we are focused on the well-being and successful medical outcomes of our patients who have come to trust us. Achieving the ISO 15189/2012 certification is evident that we have all the necessary systems to ensure that this excellent standard is sustained through our people, technology, and processes.”