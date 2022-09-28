On murder by Chinese man in Kano

The horrible incident where a Chinese man unjustly killed a Nigerian lady identified as Ummakulsum in Kano State on Friday, September 16, 2022 is one more proof of man’s inhumanity to each other. No one could understand the real motives or reasons behind the murder of the young lady who died at the hands of a man alleged to be her lover.

In Nigeria, the lives of ordinary citizens are becoming so valueless that it is now common to take human life without fear and the incident will only become viral on social media without relevant authorities and the public pursuing the incident to a logical conclusion.

Indeed, it’s a duty upon authorities to unravel the circumstances in which criminal activities continually occur in our country. Perhaps, we take it for granted that a foreigner should be allowed to perpetuate this criminal act in our midst. Every immoral act stands condemned no matter who’s involved.

Ummi, as she’s popularly known, isn’t the only case happening in the community. Most young girls find fun in associating with people of different colours and unknown backgrounds. We must be concerned and warn our sisters to be cautious of those they associate with, and the community should, of course, be wary of people of questionable character approaching our sisters.

Sadly, the search for exuberant life exposes women and girls to rapists and urchins who hide behind the cover of white skin to perpetrate evil and harm them, thereby causing untold psychological, mental, health, and physical trauma to young ladies in the country.

In general, what you can’t take away from us is that our inbuilt traits are not dead in us. It is true we love foreigners, mostly white people just for the simple fact that we feel they are better and wealthier than we are, and we want them to feel at home and show off as wives or girlfriends of foreigners.

Also, Nigerians are kind by nature and it is time to wise up and while making others feel at home, we should not expose ourselves to situations that will make us vulnerable or present ourselves in a way that we will be taken for granted or taken advantage of by these foreigners whose background we do not know except what they tell us.

The gruesome murder of Ummita is highly unfortunate and indeed unacceptable, and while it is a lesson to other women and the society at large, security agencies must ensure the Chinese man is prosecuted and the law takes its full course so that this will serve as a deterrent to others with similar bad intentions.

Tajuddeen Ahmad Tijjani,

Bauchi State.

