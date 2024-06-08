Orange juice is a liquid extract of the orange tree fruit, produced by squeezing oranges. It comes in several different varieties including blood orange, naval orange, valencia orange, clementine orange and tangerine.

How to make your sweet orange juice

1) Get your sweet oranges.

2) Peel the skin.

3) Cut into two.

4) Squeeze it out.

5) Seive it so as to remove particles and seeds.

6) Put it inside the freezer for about 30 minutes, and your cold orange juice is ready. However, not all orange juice is made the same way. Some contain added sugar or only a small percentage of real juice, decreasing its nutritional benefits. Freshly squeezed or 100% orange juice is healthier.

Benefits of drinking orange juice.

1) Reduces body fat.

2) Orange juice is high in several necessary nutrients including vitamin C, folate and potassium.

3) Orange Juice is high in antioxidant to aid disease prevention.

4) Orange juice lowers the risk of kidney stones.

