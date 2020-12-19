Hannibal Brumskine III’s startup may curb artistes’ depression

Creating and performing music is an art. It requires a great deal of passion and love for the world of music. People pour in their hearts and soul into their work. Music is a gift that not everyone has, and those that do, value it dearly.

Musical artistes have a passion for their work like no other people. But the world is a cruel place for dreamers and especially for artistes. The system we live in has made it extremely difficult to earn a living as an independent artist in the music industry. People who face difficulty in starting off their careers or make money through it suffer mentally and physically, and the strain that puts on their minds is dangerous, it has been observed.

Creative artistes are fifth in the top ten professions with high rates of depressive illness. Depression is found commonly among these artistes and it affects their creativity. Therefore, many talented fresh arrivals of the musical world give up way too soon and do not achieve what they came for. This huge waste of talent is a disaster, and the system is to be blamed.

Hannibal Brumskine III, founder of TheMusicBusiness previously had seen all this firsthand. He knew the challenges independent artistes had to face and how the industry treated them like outcasts as compared to large music companies and record labels. Most independent artistes do not have a team for guidance, referral, or mere support. Hannibal changed this by starting his company.

The idea that this 23-year-old entrepreneur had was to make the music industry more accessible and feasible for independent artistes. He created a consulting platform that gave them access to veterans of the industry – experts in respective fields who had helped artistes once in their same position.

Hannibal made artistes feel like they have access to their own record label in their hands. This can be a huge blessing for confused and depressed independent artistes who previously had no one to guide them.

Hannibal said: “Independent artistes often form damaging habits as a way of releasing the stress that comes with this occupation. This is the primary source of depression. Their creativity and imagination take a hit and they no longer have the passion for the musical art that they once had.

“At that early stage of their independent music careers, what they need is proper guidance and someone to keep them on the right path, the path that leads to their goals and ambitions. This platform helps countless independent artistes by keeping them levelled as they go about their journey in the music business and helping them achieve what they set out to achieve from the beginning.

“The environment one works in has a great effect on their content and their mental stability. In large studios or record labels, artistes often have a team they work with and on which they can fall back on to shed some load. This does a great deal for their mental health. Independent artistes, on the other hand, do not have this. The feeling of loneliness or the lack of support has a negative impact on these artistes. They cannot help but fall in a complex that they are headed nowhere.”

TheMusicBusiness, according to Hannibal helps curb this problem by putting these people in touch with experts and with the one on one live chat feature that the platform has, they can receive guidance and support as they continue along this path, adding that “this helps them put things into perspective and keep their goals within their sight.”

Hannibal added: “In the end, it is all a mind game and a support game. The right attitude and support will get you where you want to be, and a negative outlook and support will have nothing but a negative impact.”

He gave independent artistes a chance to keep their resolve and a platform to work on to build their careers, instead of falling prey to depression.

“People who truly want to make their name in this business as in any other business just need some push and guidance in the right direction.”

