Afe Babalola Multi-system Hospital restores teenager’s sight

Afe Babalola Multi-System Hospital, Ado-Ekiti (AMSH) has made this year’s Christmas merry for the family of the Sodeindes by restoring the sight of their 13-year saxophonist-daughter and student of Greater Tomorrow Secondary School, Ado-Ekiti, Precious Oluwatamilore Sodeinde, through another successful brain surgery.

Oluwatamilore’s painful journey started in March when she noticed that her sight has been impaired and she could not tolerate much light, a development which saw her being taken to various hospitals where she was diagnosed with glaucoma after series of tests. It was one of the hospitals that referred her to AMSH for a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and the subsequent removal of a tumuor, the cause of impairment of her sight.

The beauty of the treatment was that Oluwatamilore who, was admitted to AMSH on December 2, 2020, had her surgery on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was in the intensive care unit (ICU), till December 14 until she was discharged on Friday, December 18, 2020.

By this successful operation, ABUAD Multi-System Hospital has positively demonstrated its ability and capability to solve issues of brain tumor as a result of which Nigerians no longer need to travel abroad for the sake of Brain surgery.

Narrating her experience, Oluwatamilore’s mother, Mrs. Jumoke Sodeinde, was full of effusive praise and appreciation for the medical team that attended to her daughter, a popular saxophonist who had thrilled many during her several outings at occasions she had been invited to perform.

Mrs. Sodeinde said: “Those who attended to us here, from the doctors to the nurses, have been very nice and warm. I am impressed with their attitude and approach to issues. I am equally impressed about the services being rendered in this hospital. After all we have gone through, I had nearly lost hope, but Dr. Abiodun Okunlola kept on assuring me that all will be well. And indeed, God manifested Himself through Dr. Okunlola and his team.”

In appreciation of her experience, she added: “The staff members here are very nice and committed. Their human relation is excellent. I know how unfriendly staff of many hospitals could be, but here is different. Immediately after the procedure, I was called to come and see my daughter at the ICU, she recognized me immediately even though her face was swollen. When my sister came, she recognized her too and even mentioned the type and the colour of the dress she had on.

“I don’t pray to fall sick, but just in case, I will not hesitate to come here. The workers here are fast and quick in action. I will recommend the Hospital to others any day. I have since been sharing my pleasant experience with people including those who are outside the country. I have told many that I have shared my experience with that ABUAD Multi-system Hospital is not as expensive as people are touting it to be in town and in any case, it is getting what you want that matters. I thank God we came here”.

The obviously happy mother thanked the Dr. John Kayode Fayemi-led Ekiti State Government, the Ekiti State First Lady, Erelu Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, for footing the bill for the procedure which restored Oluwatamilore’s sight.

Commenting on the Founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University who is also the Founder of the ABUAD Multi-system Hospital, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, she described the frontline legal icon as a good father who is using his wealth to positively affect the society.

Her words:”I am always praying for Aare Afe Babalola for having the vision to put up a first class Hospital like the ABUAD Multi-system Hospital and for citing it in Ekiti and for employing very qualified Medical Doctors and Nurses to work here. He is a good father. God will continue to spare his life for us in this state and in this country. I wonderwhat would have been my daughter’s fate if Aare has not put this facility in place. After all, one of the hospitals we went to earlier had already referred us to another hospital outside the state. You can imagine how uncomfortable that would have turned out to be”.

Olofintila works with Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

Why People Fail To Prepare And Fail In Life

The life of Meriwether Lewis shows a truth about preparation: spectacular achievement comes from unspectacular preparation…