Kene Ilochonwu becomes first black bencher at Law Society of Alberta after 113 years

113 years after the Law Society of Alberta was found, it finally has a black bencher, Kene Ilochonwu, from Anambra State. The legal counsel with Parkland Corporation, in this interview by ENIOLA OYEMOLADE, speaks on how he became the first black bencher, his legal career, among others.

Was going into law an accident or a choice?

No, going into law was not an accident. I began my legal career in Nigeria and I practiced for two years before first moving to Scotland for my Masters degree, then to Canada where I again re-qualified for practice. From an early age, I realised I had a passion for justice and naturally enjoyed courses that prepared me for a career in law. The journey to this point has not been easy, however, I made the choice and I am happy I saw it through.

How did becoming the first Black Bencher at Law Society of Alberta make you feel?

Becoming the first black Bencher at the Law Society of Alberta made me feel overjoyed and fulfilled. I honestly cannot put the feeling into words and it is such a great honour to be elected. Becoming the first Black Bencher is a journey in itself and not a destination. I am grateful that my legal colleagues put their trust in me, and I look forward to a successful term.

How did people receive this news?

I must say the reception was overwhelmingly positive. I received congratulatory messages from legal and non-legal professionals all over the world. I still get congratulatory messages till date. It seems I inspired a lot of people and it was amazing to know that so many people were rooting for me. I do not take that for granted at all.

What made you run for the position?

My decision to run for the Bencher position was inspired by a deep conviction that the lawyers of Alberta needed better representation at the Bencher table. As a foreign-trained in-house counsel in Canada, I wanted to be able to channel the experiences of other lawyers like me, and influence policies that would make the law society better for all lawyers. A diverse category of lawyers and opinions is always necessary for progress.

Did you know you were going to be elected?

Looking at the calibre and experience of other candidates, I did not know for certain that I would be elected. That said, my campaign team and I did put in a substantial amount of work getting my message across. I was pleasantly surprised when I got the call from the CEO of the law society, congratulating me.

What does this translate to for the black community?

Being a Black Bencher means better representation not just for black lawyers but for other visible minorities and foreign trained lawyers, who bring so much to the legal profession. It means that the issues that are unique to these lawyers will finally be heard.

Are there things you would you do differently during your time there? What changes would you love to see at the Law Society?

There is a growing need for more technological and practice innovation in the legal profession. The legal profession cannot stand still while the rest of the world moves ahead. COVID-19 has taught us to think outside the box in the delivery of services.

Access to justice issues is also high on my radar because there is an increasing demand for affordable representation and alternative legal services in Alberta.

With these in mind, I intend to contribute ideas and recommendations that ensure the law society of Alberta is ready for the future.

Does being a Nigerian pose any challenge to you?

No, I would say being a Nigerian has given me a unique background and perspective. We have a very supportive Nigerian legal community with many bright lawyers in Calgary and Edmonton. I am lucky to be a part of this community. In Alberta, we currently have a Nigerian as the first Black Minister of Justice in any Canadian province, doing amazing things. Being a Nigerian is actually a huge positive right now.

Tell us about your background

I attended Federal Government College Odogbolu for my Junior Secondary School and Federal Government College Ogbomosho for my Senior Secondary School. I obtained my law degree from Abia State University in 1997 and licensure from the Nigerian Law School Abuja in 2000. Subsequently, I obtained a Master of Laws degree in Information Technology and Telecommunications Law from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, Scotland in 2004.

I relocated to Canada in 2007 and prior to requalifying as a lawyer in Alberta, I worked as a supply chain professional for oil and gas corporations in Fort McMurray and Calgary, Alberta. In 2017, I joined Blake, Cassels and Graydon as an Associate practicing in the area of corporate, commercial and energy law.

I joined Parkland Corporation as a legal counsel in 2018. My practice mainly focuses on strategic business initiatives and commercial agreements relating to the safe transportation and marketing of hydrocarbon commodities.

What influenced your decision to travel outside the country for your masters education?

I decided to leave Nigeria because I realised that information technology and telecommunications were the future and wanted to position myself with the legal knowledge to grasp opportunities when they came. So my masters degree in information technology and telecommunications law was a very deliberate choice.

Tell us about your most memorable experience as a lawyer

It has to be when I was called to the bar at the Nigerian Law School, Abuja. I was called to receive my certificates with my family, other colleagues and the Nigerian Body of Benchers watching. All the hard work seemed to have paid off, in that moment.

Being elected as the first Black Bencher comes a very close second.

Asides practicing law, what else do you do/enjoy doing?

I serve on the board of various non-profit organisations and I spend a substantial amount of time mentoring young lawyers and professionals. I was lucky to have mentors who did the same for me, and helped get me where I am today.

I believe in ‘sending the elevator down’, because I was lucky to have mentors.

In my spare time, I enjoy riding my bike, spending time with my two young sons and watching my favourite football team (Chelsea FC) play.

