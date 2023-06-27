Saudi Arabian company, the Company of Mutawwif of African Non-Arabs, on Tuesday, apologised to Nigerian pilgrims, through the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), currently performing Hajj in the Holy Land for the harrowing experience some of them face in Mina, also known as Tents City, over shortage of tents.

In view of this, the company has promised to relocate about 10,000 Nigerian pilgrims to another area in Mina with a view to decongesting the present location.

These were disclosed by NAHCON’s Deputy Director, Information and Publications, Alhaji Mousa Ubandawaki, in a press release he sent to Nigerian Tribune from Saudi Arabia, adding that the decision to relocate the affected pilgrims followed a formal complaint lodged by the commission.

According to Ubandawaki, “As part of the arrangement for the problem of inadequate tent allocation to Nigerian pilgrims in Muna, the Saudi authorities have agreed to relocate about 10,000 pilgrims to a new site in order to decongest the present tent

“The decision is sequel to the complaint lodged by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON ) to the Mutawwif of African Non-Arabs on inadequate tents, inadequate food supply and late food service to the pilgrims.

“The Mutawwif while apologizing for the treatment meted out to Nigerian pilgrims promised to make up for the incidence by relocating the pilgrims to the Turkish Arena which can conveniently accommodate about 10,000 pilgrims.”

Ubandawaki quoted the chairman of the Mutawwifs Company, Ahmad Sindhi as saying that the company would give the Nigerian pilgrims utmost priority in the coming days for what they passed through.

“We really want to apologize for what Nigerian pilgrims went through today. However, I want to impress it on the commission that we will give them utmost priority in the comings days for what they passed through,” said Ahmad Sindhi, who is the Chairman of the Company of Mutawwifs.

“Therefore, from 2pm on Wednesday, we will relocate about 10,000 pilgrims outside the traditional tent area to the Turkish Arena which has better facilities and will also ease the crowd in the Muna area.”

Mr Sindhi, however, expressed appreciation to the NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, for showing understanding and the Nigerian pilgrims for their patience and perseverance.

