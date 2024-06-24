The second flight conveying 430 Kebbi pilgrims have arrived at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport Birnin Kebbi Monday morning.

The plane, AIRBUS A330, took off from Jidda International Airport, Saudi Arabia at about 9:00p.m. Saudi Arabia time and arrived Birinin-Kebbi, Nigeria, at 1:20 am.

The flight conveyed pilgrims from Argungu and Dandi Local Government Areas of the state as well as some Kebbi Government Officials (KGOs).

The third plane is expected to depart Saudi Arabia Sunday night and hopefully arrive Nigeria early Monday morning, Nigerian time.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE