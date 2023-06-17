Nigerian pilgrims to this year’s hajj in Saudi Arabia have been advised to be good ambassadors of the country during their stay in the Holy Land.

The Managing Director of Comerel Travels and Tours Limited, Mallam Abubakr Siddeeq Muhammad, gave the admonition on Saturday at the organisation’s 15th annual induction course for its pilgrims which was held at the conference room of the National Mosque, Abuja.

Mallam Siddeeq Muhammad called on the pilgrims to adhere strictly to the rules of the hajj and that of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to earn the desired rewards.

“There are not many changes in rules for this year’s hajj, especially post-COVID-19. There would be more pilgrims as the number of pilgrims has been restored after the restrictions were lifted by the Saudi Arabia authority,” he said.

Relatedly, the Ameerul (leader) Hajj of the organisation, Mallam Sa’idu Is’haq, who spoke on the theoretical perspective and practical parts of pilgrimage advised the pilgrims to take the hajj rites seriously and perform every act that will make them earn maximum rewards from Almighty Allah.

The organisation’s General Manager, Finance and Strategy, Mallam Yusuf Shehu Usman, however, called on pilgrims to take proper care of their properties and respect the law of their host country. Also, the head of the medical team, Dr Raheem Qadri, said the organisation has taken all necessary steps to attend to the pilgrim’s medical needs for the duration of the Hajj.

“Pilgrims should engage in regular hand washing to prevent viral, bacteria and other infections. General health should be taken seriously,” Dr Qadri said.

Some of the intending pilgrims, Engr Ibrahim Mohammed, Mr Abdulwasiu Olatundun and Hajia Fatimah Zarah Bello in separate interviews with Tribune Online commended Comerel for the induction course.

