Hundreds of intending Muslim pilgrims to Saudi Arabia have been stranded at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The affected pilgrims are said to be private tour operators under the umbrella of the Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON).

Some of the tour operators had booked Arik Air, one of the airlines approved by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), for the airlift of pilgrims to the Holy Land.

To express their displeasure with the airline, the pilgrims stormed the Arik Air office at the domestic airport, protesting against the delayed airlift.

The airline was allocated the slot to carry about 10,000 pilgrims spread across Abuja, Lagos and Kano.

The airline has however apologised for the hitch even as it appealed for the understanding of all concerned over the inconvenience and the slow pace of the airlift.

According to a statement issued by the airline, it stated that it actually commenced the airlift of pilgrims in both Abuja and Lagos on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, and has therefore carried 374 passengers to date.

“The issues involved in the smooth operation of the airlift are currently being addressed by all parties involved; Arik Air, NAHCON and the Tour Operators.

“We hereby assure the pilgrims that as soon as we resolve the issues within the next 24 hours, the airlift will resume simultaneously in Abuja, Lagos and Kano.

“We appeal for the understanding of all concerned and apologise for the inconvenience the slow pace of airlift may have caused the intending pilgrims and all the parties involved.”

