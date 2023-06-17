ISTM University, Togo, has conferred an honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Leadership and Community Development on Ayisat Bolanle Gbajabiamila, a prominent member of the Social Care and Humanitarian for Lagos and Southwest region.

ISTM University said the honour was conferred on Gbajabiamila in recognition of her efforts towards impacting the lives of less-privileged persons in her community through health care and other community development services.

Dr Justin Uchenna, Director of ISTM University, said honourary degrees in the university are conferred on deserving individuals who had made substantial contributions to society, noting that such community builders include philanthropists, visionary leaders, exemplary public figures, intellectuals and opinion makers.

“The Governing Council of ISTM University Togo, this day seeks to notify you of our decision to confer on you, Ayisat Bolanle Gbajabiamila, Doctor of Philosophy, Honoris causa in consideration of your outstanding contribution and dedication to the service of humanity,’’ he said.

In a statement by her aide said Gbajabiamila, a renowned UK-trained pharmacist, was conferred the honour by ISTM University Togo based on her efforts in caring for the vulnerable members of the society, saying that such deserving recognition was to encourage other well-meaning individuals to contribute to the process of nation building.

Gbajabiamila is the founder and President of Ayisat Gbajabiamila Foundation- Ongoing (CAC-registered non-governmental organisation).

Before her latest honour, she was in 2022 conferred with the Nigerian Women Achievers Award with 100 Extraordinary Women of Worth.

Also in 2022, she won the Mainland TV Fashion Show and Award for the Most Inspirational Woman in Diaspora Award.’

In 2021, she emerged AMA American Award Best Humanitarian of the year as well as Mainland TV Fashion Show and Award for Best Healthcare and Beauty Consultant of the year.