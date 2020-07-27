Hairdresser in court over alleged misappropriation of N40,025

The police on Monday arraigned hairdresser, Michael Adeleye, in a Grade I Area Court Nyanya, Abuja, over alleged misappropriation of N40,025 belonging to his boss.

The police charged Adeleye, 29, of no. 20 Zone 7, lugbe Opposite kings palace Abuja with breach of trust and misappropriation of funds.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that the defendant was employed by Ms Blessing Awofisoye of Beauty Salon located at shop 55, Area 2 shopping complex, Garki, Abuja.

Nwaforaku alleged that the defendant opened the complainant’s shop during the COVID-19 lockdown, without her permission.

He told the court that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 314 and 309 of the Penal Code.

He said the case was reported at Garki Police station by the complainant, Blessing Adefisoye.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Judge, Mr Abdullahi Ogedengbe, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Ogedengbe ordered that the surety must be a civil servant not below GL09.

He adjourned the case until Aug 4 for hearing.

(NAN)

