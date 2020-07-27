Buhari approves appointment of deputy insurance commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of Alhaji Sabiu Bello Abubakar and Mr Oba Olufemi Oluniyi fca as Deputy Commissioners for Insurance, National Insurance Commission, (NAICOM).

A statement from a deputy director in the Office of the Commissioner for Insurance, ‘Rasaq Abdulsalam, on Monday morning, explained that while Abubakar is the Deputy Commissioner, Technical, Mr Oba will serve as the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Finance and Administration (F&A) in the Commission.

Both appointments are effective July 17, 2020, for an initial tenure of five years.

