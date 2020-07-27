Court sentences man to two-month imprisonment for stealing cell phone

A Wuse Zone six Chief Magistrates’ Court in Abuja on Monday sentenced a 22-year-old man, Ibrahim Abdulkareem, to two months in prison for stealing a mobile phone.

Delivering judgment, the Magistrate, Linda Chimada, said that since the defendant had pleaded guilty to the charge, the court had no option than to sentence him accordingly.

Chimada warned the convict to desist from committing crimes after serving his prison term

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abdulkareem, of no fixed address, was sentenced on a two-count charge of joint act and theft.

The court also ordered that the convict serve one month for the offence of joint act to run concurrently with the two months sentence for theft.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Peter Ejike, had informed the court that on July 18, one Enoma Felix of Apo Mechanic Village, Abuja, reported the matter at Wuse Zone 3 Divisional Police Headquarters, Abuja.

Ejike told the court that the convict and two others, now at large, committed the offence on the same date at about 2:30 p.m. at Wuse Market, Abuja

He said that the convict snatched the complainant’s Techno Proviour 3 mobile phone, valued at N35,000, from his pocket and ran away.

The prosecutor said during a police investigation that the convict was arrested and he admitted to having committed the offence.

He said that the offence contravened provisions of Sections 79 and 287 of the Penal Code.

Following the plea of the convict, the prosecutor prayed the court to conduct a summary trial for Abduljareem as provided for under Section 347 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

(NAN)

