In an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours set by Hilda Baci, an Ondo-based Nigerian chef, Adeyeye Adeola Blessing has completed a 150-hour long cooking marathon in Ondo State.

The marathon cooking event, tagged “Deocookathon,” which commenced on the 30th of June is taking place at TMF Lounge and Bar in Ile Oluji, Ondo State.

Celebrating the landmark 150 cooking hours, the chef took to her Instagram to disclose her readiness to push further even after reaching her initial target.

Posting a graphic design of her cooking marathon with the inscription “150 hours and still counting” She wrote, “The journey was rough but we pulled through🥳🥳👩‍🍳💃💃💃.”

Since the commencement of her cooking marathon, Chef Adeola has received the audience of the Ondo State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa, popularly known as ‘Wale Ajangamoo’, the member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Festus Adefiranye, representing Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo & Odigbo Federal Constituency, and the member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Nelson Akinsuroju, representing Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo State Constituency, among other prominent people who trooped out to support the Ondo-based chef.

Chef Adeola’s attempt is coming a few weeks after Guinness World Records officially announced Nigerian chef Hilda Baci as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, with a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

However, this is not the first attempt made by a chef to surpass Hilda Baci’s record. It will be recalled that a couple of weeks ago, a 22-year-old chef named Damilola Adeparusi, also known as Chef Dammy, completed a cooking marathon lasting 120 hours in Ekiti State. However, the attempt was not acknowledged as it was not officially registered with the Guinness World Records.

