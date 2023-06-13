Guinness World Record has officially announced Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, as the new record holder for longest cooking marathon by an individual.

GWR, in a statement through its Twitter handle on Tuesday, noted that Hilda’s confirmation followed review of the footage submitted by the Nigerian chef.

“Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes,” the statement reads.

The Nigerian chef who hailed from Akwa Ibom climbed the World stage in May following her decision to break previous record of 87 hours 45 minutes set by Lata Tondon (India) in 2019.

GWR added, “The 26-year-old Nigerian chef began on Thursday 11 May and continued through to Monday 15 May, cooking over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

“Hilda attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.

“As with all ‘longest marathon’ records, the participant is permitted a five-minute rest break for every continuous hour of activity. These rest breaks can be accumulated if not taken. They were the only times Hilda could use the bathroom or sleep during the attempt.”

The statement also confirmed that the overwhelming support Hilda received from prominent Nigerians, celebrities among other of her fans forced its site to crash twice due to visitation.

