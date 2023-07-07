The fear of an attack by gunmen suspected to be the enforcers of the one-week sit-at-home order by Simon Ekpa has thrown panic across Anambra state on Friday.

Recall that in Ebonyi and Enugu states respectively the gunmen stormed markets destroying shops and goods belonging to traders in the area.

As a result of those incidents residents of Awka, Onitsha and Nnewi towns closed their shops and business outfits for fear of a repeat attack by the gunmen.

Reports from Onitsha commercial town had it that traders and road users scampered for safety on the information that the gunmen has stormed the area.

The scampering was reported at Bridgehead, new parts, Upper Iweka, Lagos park, and Nkpor junction with many people injured in the process.

Eke Awka main market Anambra Capital witnessed a similar development as traders abandoned their shops and ran out of the market while street traders around the market area fled from their goods as it was rumoured that the gunmen had entered Awka

Banks and petrol stations also hurriedly shut down their services too for fear of the unknown.

Similarly, parents had to rush to bring back their children from schools as the proprietors allowed them to take the kids home pending further developments.

But nobody could confirm where the gunmen were coming from or those that were attacked hence confirming that those stamped at the major cities were caused by mere panic.

But Governor Charles Soludo dismissed the fear of gunmen attack in the state urging the public to discountenance those rumors.

Soludo further assured the residents of their safety stating that the security formation in place are equal to the task.

Speaking on behalf of Soludo, the Commissioner for Homeland Matters Chief Chikaodi Anara said;

“We are aware of the plot by these miscreants to come into the state to cause trouble but they cannot succeed because we have all that it takes to take them headlong.

“All those reports are mere rumors and panicking but there is no incident like that in Anambra state and as I speak to you our men in conjunction with the police Army and other security operatives have taken over everywhere and we are talking them.

“At Igbariam in Anambra East local government area we have engaged some hoodlums who have been causing trouble in the area and some arrests have been made but we don’t want to disclose further but people should discountenance those reports,” he said

Also, the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Ikenga, dismissed the report, saying it was the handiwork of mischief makers sharing false security alerts.

He said, “The Anambra State Police Command today 7/7/2023 has observed with great dismay, the mischievous act of persons sharing false security alerts/messages, and doctored old videos of security incidents to cause tension/panic in the state.

“Given the above, the Command shall invoke relevant cyber laws on persons found wanting in this regard.

“Meanwhile, the Command has noted that the confidence reposed on us by Ndi Anambra in the protection of lives and properties shall not be taken for granted.

“The Police with other security forces have intensified patrols, improved security dominance and surveillance in the state.

“In the event of any request for security service, members of the public are advised to call the following phone numbers: the Command Control Room Number at *07039194332* or the Public Relations Officer PRO at 08039334002.

“The ‘npf rescue me app’ is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and iPhone users respectively,” he said.

