Gunmen set INEC office ablaze in Anambra

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Gunmen set INEC , Anambra govt rescues, Sit-at-home , 2 dead, Two soldiers four gunmen, Fire gut Anambra , Anambra govt kicks off, Parents Anambra security schools ,Insecurity Anambra community youth,Police rescue two, Anambra govt promises, Flood kills 8-year-old, Gunmen kidnap youth leader, Sit-at-home, Youths protest police brutality in Anambra, Man allegedly killed 22-yr-old, deity that feeds on human, persons with disabilities to serve, 200 persons with disabilities to serve as election observers in Anambra, election must hold as scheduled, Anambra, Gunmen kill soldiers, APGA Rep candidate, Gunmen set shops

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that its office in Idemili South Local Government Area (LGA), Anambra State has been set ablaze by unknown gunmen.

The incident, according to a statement signed by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner & Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, and made available to newsmen in Abuja occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

Okoye’s statement further disclosed that no sensitive material was lost but non-sensitive items crucial to this month’s election which included, 729 ballot boxes, 243 voting cubicles, 256 election bags, 11 megaphones, 1 electric power generator and large quantities of indelible ink and liquid gum were lost to the action of the arsonists.

INEC however assured, “the people of Idemili South LGA that contingency arrangement will be made to replace the materials and the Presidential and National Assembly elections will proceed on 25th February 2023 as scheduled, to be followed two weeks later by the State House of Assembly election.”

The statement read in part:” The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Anambra State, Dr Queen Elizabeth Agwu, reported that our office in Idemili South Local Government Area (LGA) was attacked and set ablaze by unknown gunmen. The incident occurred in the early hours of today Tuesday 1st February 2023.

“The building was substantially damaged. All furniture and other items were destroyed, including non-sensitive materials recently delivered in readiness for the 2023 General Election. Among the items lost to the inferno are 729 ballot boxes, 243 voting cubicles, 256 election bags, 11 megaphones, 1 electric power generator and large quantities of indelible ink and liquid gum.

“However, uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) kept in the fireproof cabinet were not affected by the inferno. Similarly, no sensitive materials have been delivered to the LGA office.

“The destruction appears to have been coordinated as the Nnobi Police Station in the LGA was similarly attacked.

“Despite this despicable incident, the Commission wishes to reassure the people of Idemili South LGA that contingency arrangement will be made to replace the materials and the Presidential and National Assembly elections will proceed on 25th February 2023 as scheduled, to be followed two weeks later by the State House of Assembly election.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

You might also like
Latest News

2023: INEC makes request for seamless fuel supply

Latest News

9,710 PVCs yet to be collected in Nasarawa – REC

Latest News

2023: Be blind to political affiliations, INEC tells NURTW members

Latest News

Anambra Churches accept old naira notes, says rejection will affect weekly projects…

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More