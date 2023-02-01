Gunmen set INEC office ablaze in Anambra

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that its office in Idemili South Local Government Area (LGA), Anambra State has been set ablaze by unknown gunmen.

The incident, according to a statement signed by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner & Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, and made available to newsmen in Abuja occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

Okoye’s statement further disclosed that no sensitive material was lost but non-sensitive items crucial to this month’s election which included, 729 ballot boxes, 243 voting cubicles, 256 election bags, 11 megaphones, 1 electric power generator and large quantities of indelible ink and liquid gum were lost to the action of the arsonists.

INEC however assured, “the people of Idemili South LGA that contingency arrangement will be made to replace the materials and the Presidential and National Assembly elections will proceed on 25th February 2023 as scheduled, to be followed two weeks later by the State House of Assembly election.”

The statement read in part:” The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Anambra State, Dr Queen Elizabeth Agwu, reported that our office in Idemili South Local Government Area (LGA) was attacked and set ablaze by unknown gunmen. The incident occurred in the early hours of today Tuesday 1st February 2023.

“The building was substantially damaged. All furniture and other items were destroyed, including non-sensitive materials recently delivered in readiness for the 2023 General Election. Among the items lost to the inferno are 729 ballot boxes, 243 voting cubicles, 256 election bags, 11 megaphones, 1 electric power generator and large quantities of indelible ink and liquid gum.

“However, uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) kept in the fireproof cabinet were not affected by the inferno. Similarly, no sensitive materials have been delivered to the LGA office.

“The destruction appears to have been coordinated as the Nnobi Police Station in the LGA was similarly attacked.

“Despite this despicable incident, the Commission wishes to reassure the people of Idemili South LGA that contingency arrangement will be made to replace the materials and the Presidential and National Assembly elections will proceed on 25th February 2023 as scheduled, to be followed two weeks later by the State House of Assembly election.”

