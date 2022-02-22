Gunmen kill two security guards at fuel station in Ogun

Metro
By Olayinka Olukoya-Abeokuta

Two security guards at Total Filling Station near Delano junction, along Sagamu-Benin expressway, were killed by gunmen on Sunday night.

The two security guards were found dead in the pool of their blood on Monday morning while the incident had caused fear among the residents.

It was also gathered that the assailants did not take anything away from the scene of the incident, fuelling the suspicion that it might be a case of deliberate killing.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, when contacted said he had not been briefed on the development.

He, however, promised to get back whenever he had full details of the incident.

