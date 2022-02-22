Constitution Review: Senate fixes March 1 to vote on report

The Senate will tomorrow (Wednesday) receive the report of its ad-hoc committee on the review of the 1999 constitution headed by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

The Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege who presided over the plenary on Tuesday made the announcement.

Senator Omo-Agege said the report will be made available to all members of the Senate to enable them to study it in preparation for voting on the amended clauses which is slated for Tuesday, 1st of March this year.

The Deputy Senate President urged all senators to be prepared to cast their votes on the allotted day.

He also said that the report after the vote by the two chambers of the National Assembly will be transmitted to State Houses of Assembly for their input.

It would be recalled that constitution review is part of the legislative agenda of the ninth Senate with the promise to give Nigerians a constitution that would stand the test of time.