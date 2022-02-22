Gunmen kill two police officers, set station ablaze in Imo

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Hussaini said that armed men suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/ Eastern Security Network (ESN) have attacked the police division in Isu Local Government Area of Imo State, killing two police officers while sustained injuries.

The CP in a statement issued in Owerri Tuesday through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abatham said that the hoodlums stormed the police station in their numbers with Toyota Sienna Buses, a Toyota Camry car and an unspecified number of motorcycles, attacked the station from the rear axis because, the station has no perimeter wall, shooting sporadically, threw petrol bombs and Improvised Explosive Devices (I.E.D) that ignited the station.

He said that the police operatives of the division immediately responded by engaging the hoodlums in a gun duel.

The CP said that due to the superior fire-power of the Police, the hoodlums were dealt a heavy blow and they scampered for safety, running in different directions with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

According to the Commissioner, the gallant police operatives did not relent, they gave the hoodlums a hot chase and while escaping some ran into Golden Suite Hotel and Isu Villa Hotel respectively, the two hotels were immediately cordoned and raided and in the process, a total of Twelve (12) motorcycles without identification numbers and two vehicles one (1) Lexus RX350 SUV and one (1) Lexus RX330 SUV believed to have been used by the hoodlums were seen and recovered.

He said that seventeen (17) male and female suspects also were arrested and undergoing interrogation.

CP Rabiu said that the fire and Improvised Explosives Devices (IED) affected some vehicles and part of the building of the division, while two police officers paid the supreme prize, as one sustained minor bullet injury on his head.

The Commissioner of Police while consoling the families of the officers who gallantly lost their lives, appealed to the good people of the state, not to allow terrorist to use their Communities, Hotels or Houses as a meeting point to converge for any nefarious activities.

He advised them not to relent in their efforts until all criminal elements and their partners are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The CP thanked Imolites for their continuous support and collaboration by giving security agencies, especially the Police, credible and timely information while urging them to report any person seen treating bullet wounds or hiding within their communities, to the nearest police station for prompt action.