Gunmen kill two policemen, expatriate, abduct two others in Benue

Gunmen suspected to be gang members of the slain Benue terrorist leader, late Terwase Akwaza aka Gana in the early hours of Wednesday killed two policemen and one expatriate in the Ukum local government area of Benue State.

According to a source from the area, the gunmen were said to have gone to the company site under construction in Ukum around 7:00 am and laid ambush for workers.

The source added that sighting the expatriates with policemen, the gunmen opened fire on the policemen leading to the death of two policemen and one expatriate.

The gunmen were said to have whisked two other expatriates away.

Police in Benue confirmed the killing and abduction of the expatriates.

According to the Command spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene, said that more policemen have been drafted to the area in pursuit of the gunmen.

Anene in the statement said, “On 7th April 2021 at about 0730hrs a distress call was received from Police officers posted to escort Expatriates from the above-named company in Ukum Local Government Area that, they came under an attack of gunmen who laid ambush at the site under construction before their arrival.

“During an exchange of fire with the gunmen, two policemen and one of the expatriate lost their lives while two of the expatriates were kidnapped.

“More police officers have been deployed to the area for the trailing of the hoodlums and rescue of the kidnap victims.

