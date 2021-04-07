FCT workers’ strike: NLC, TUC’s meeting with Permanent Secretary inconclusive

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC ) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapters, on Tuesday night, held a closed-door meeting with the Permanent Secretary, FCT Administration, over the lingering industrial war between the workers and administration.

The meeting which was said to be inconclusive was convened at the instance of FCT Administration to discuss the demands of angry workers that rounded off their three-day warning strike today (Wednesday).

Investigations by Tribune Online further revealed that the leaders of Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC) of both the FCTA and Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) with some government top echelon were in attendance.

It was also gathered that the three unions have reached a compromise to formally write FCT Minister and expand demands of the angry workers.

Commenting on the meeting, the NLC Chairman, FCT chapter, Abubakar Yakubu, said an expanded demand letter would be sent to the minister to further strengthen the agitations of workers.

On his own, the FCT TUC Chairman, Ahmodu Olayinka, who confirmed that the meeting was inconclusive, also noted that regrettably, FCT administration could not address any of the 17 items in the demands of the workers.

Also speaking, the JUAC Chairman, Matilukoro Korode, said the leadership of NLC and TUC had vowed that even after the warning strike, workers might proceed on an indefinite strike depending on the outcome of the ongoing meeting.

FCT Director of Human Resources, Mohammed Bashir, who acknowledged that the lingering labour crisis was created by a communication gap between management and workers, then assured that the demands of JUAC were being addressed.

“The implementation of the FCT-Civil Service Commission was topmost in the labour issues, which FCT Administration was paying attention to.

“We discovered that the gap in communication really contributed to the issues of JUAC, particularly the implementation of the FCT-Civil Service Commission that approved by the National Assembly and signed by the President.” He stated.

