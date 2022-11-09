Gunmen kill three in Plateau community

Gunmen have killed three people and destroyed property worth millions of naira. in Makabat Batura District, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The gunmen suspected to be Fulani militias attacked the community through the hills in the area at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday and molested residents, who were caught off guard and subjected to all manner of humiliation.

A youth leader in the community who craved anonymity said the attackers who had laid siege to the community killed a woman, her son, and another man in the village.

He said those killed were shot at close range in their respective houses by the Fulani militias and also destroyed goods and properties worth millions of naira before they bolted away.

“The attack came to us as a surprise considering the efforts being put in place by both the government and security agencies to arrest the perpetrators of the killing of innocent people in the local government.

“Both the local government and the security agencies have to revisit the peace accord recently signed by the natives and Fulani in the area. Attacks on innocent people have become a daily occurrence in this local government; we are therefore appealing to all the authorities concerned to come to our aid,” He said.

It will be recalled that the local government recently announced grazing restrictions to curb attacks in all parts of the council area.

The spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, could not be reached for comment on the unfortunate incident.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE