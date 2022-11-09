2023: CAN tells clergymen to mobilise members, speak in one voice 

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked religious leaders to mobilise their members on the days of the election in order to vote for candidates that will bring a healthy balance in governance.

The President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh stated this while delivering his Goodwill message at this year’s Divine Commonwealth Conference (DIVCCON) organised by the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion.

He said the right candidates can assume political offices in Nigeria through election if Christians speak in one voice and act together.

Okoh also reminded the religious leaders that the 2023 election is a valid opportunity for Nigerians to turn around the fortunes of this country.

He further stated that proper political education will produce an informed electorate that will not vote out of primordial sentiments.

“As we reflect and pray, may we remember that we have the responsibility to work and make Nigeria work.

“The election of 2023 is a valid opportunity for Nigerians to turn around the fortunes of this country. It is important that we use our leadership positions to mobilize our members to come out on the days of the election to vote for their candidates that can bring a healthy balance in governance which will restore the confidence of the people in government.

“Proper political education will produce an informed electorate that will not vote out of primordial sentiments. All these can be achieved if the Christians in Nigeria speak with one voice and act together”, he noted.

Speaking on the theme of the Conference ‘At the name of Jesus’, the CAN President said the implication is that God is aware of all the human predicaments and no challenge is greater that the name Jesus

“In these days when it is said that some people have gone diabolic in order to become relevant in politics; immoral activities celebrated in some quarters, level of injustice rising, the sanctity of life reduced to the lowest levels with the wicked activities of bandits, kidnappers, armed robbery, insurgency and killing of innocent citizens, it is clear that there is spiritual manipulation to subdue this nation.

“However, when we express a common understanding and faith in the power of the name of Jesus Christ then all the strongholds of the enemy and powers of darkness holding our nation from progressing shall all be destroyed.

“Nigeria shall rise from the ashes of despair and hopelessness to a new season of abundance. All shall be well with our nation again”, he stated.

