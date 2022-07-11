Gunmen kill pipeline surveillance worker in Bayelsa

The management of Darlon Oil and Gas Limited has confirmed the assassination of its Head of Operations, Indukakpo Ogede, who was killed by armed men suspected to be hired assassins.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the deceased was killed in a hotel off Tamic road Okutukutu, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

It was also gathered that Indukakpo, who hails from Gada’s Compound in Igbomotoru 1 Community in Southern Ijaw LGA, was shot twice by his assailants at about 7:45 pm on Sunday, and left in a pool of his blood.

Further investigations revealed that the killers, who were dressed in uniforms that resembled that of the security operatives, entered the hotel on Sunday afternoon and paid for three rooms.

It was further learnt that after they lodged, they were seen at the bar of the hotel, where they drank beer while waiting for their victim who had gone out for an assignment.

According to an eyewitness, the behaviour of the assailants raised suspicion, and as a result, friends of the deceased decided to put calls through to warn the deceased but he allegedly didn’t answer the calls because he was driving at the time.

Unfortunately, when he arrived at the premises of the hotel at about 7:45 pm, the gunmen ran towards him, and shot him twice, one on the chest and the other on his lower abdomen, leaving him dead.

The victim was eventually confirmed dead at the Gloryland Hospital at Opolo, Yenagoa, several minutes later, from where his body was moved to the morgue of the Federal Medical Center.

A statement issued by the Chairman, Darlon Oil and Gas Limited, Chief Levi Wilson, said: “We wish to use this medium to appeal to the various law enforcement agencies to investigate the killing and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book in a bid to ensure that such incident do not repeat itself in the nearest future.

“For us, this is one death too many, particularly because the deceased left behind his parents, wife, and children. We wish this never happened, but we are all pencils in the hands of our maker.

“We are, therefore, left with no choice but to accept God’s decision. We commiserate with the family of the deceased and the entire Darlon Oil and Gas Limited family.





“We share in the pains of his family and pray to the almighty God to strengthen them at this sombre time and always. We also pray for the repose of his soul.”