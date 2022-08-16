Gunmen kill motorcyclist in Imo market

Gunmen on Tuesday in Imo State struck again killing a commercial motorcyclist at Ogbaku Market in Mbaitoli Council Area the State.

This is as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Akali Baba visited the state for the official handover of some security vehicles to the Imo State Police procured by the state government.

The gunmen arrived at the Ogbuaku Daily Market on a sienna bus to look for their target who was riding on a motorcycle.

Tribune Online gathered that he was ordered to enter their vehicle but he refused.

“The man they killed is a commercial motorcyclist . They came in a sienna vehicle from the Oguta 1 Road end. On reaching the market, they identified their target; a commercial motorcyclist called Chima and ordered him to enter their vehicle.

Tribune gathered that the hoodlums got infuriated and shot him three times and he died on the spot before they drove off.

They also shot in the air while making their way out of the market.

Confirming the incident a member Ogbaku Youth Association Mr Justice Nwafor confirmed the killing to reporters and said that the remains of the victims have been evacuated from the scene.

He also said that the youth body has reported the incident to the Ogbaku Divisional police headquarters and that the deceased’s motorcycle was taken to the police station.

