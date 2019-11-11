Gunmen kill gas station security guard in Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers invaded a fuel station in Akure, Ondo state capital in the early hour of Sunday, killing the security guard, identified as Monday, at the station.

It was gathered that the hoodlums arrived at the station, located on the Onyearugbulem road at Shagari Village junction in the state city, around 1:30 am after the station had closed for the day but met the security guard who was suspected to be sleeping when the robbers arrived.

The armed men who gained entry into the station after forcefully removed and damaged the burglary, overpowered the security man before he was shot dead.

It was gathered that the security guard was macheted before he was shot while the armed robbers destroyed the CCTV in the office before operating in the offices but it was not confirmed if the robbers were able to cart away money from the station.

One of the staff of the station who spoke with our reporter explained that they resumed seeing blood at the entrance of the office, only to discover that the security guard had been killed.

He said: “We just came to work as usual this morning, only for us to see that some people have burgled our filling station and forcefully gained entrance into the offices.

“We also noticed blood by the side of the station and saw the security guard (Moses) already dead and with his touch light, so, we quickly raised the alarm.

“The robbers broke the office of the manager and destroyed most of the things inside the place. During the process of looking for the money, they ransacked everywhere in the office.”

A resident in the area also stated that the hoodlums must have operated silently after overpowering the security guard just as he said “it was a surprise to learn this morning to find out that they robbed the filling station and killed the night guard on duty”.

“None of us noticed that armed robbers were operating during the night, even to the extent that they had to break a burglary to gain entrance and it was even dark.

“This is a sad incident, it is just unfortunate they sacrificed the young security guard and sent him to an early grave.

“If he had known, he would have run for his life since he was not armed because, with the way he was killed, the guard must have struggled with the robbers.”

One of the workers of the gas station, however, said the case had been reported to the police.

He said: “I am sorry we cannot talk over the incident but we have just reported the case to the police and we have written our statement about it.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who confirmed the incident, said detectives have begun investigations into the incident.

He said the body of the guard had been moved to the State Specialist Hospital in Akure by policemen from the Homicide department of the Ondo State Police Command.