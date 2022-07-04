Gunmen kill four, abduct one in attack on Sokoto community

Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed an attack on a farming community close to Gandi district of Rabba local government on Saturday.

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Sanusi Abubakar, disclosed that over four persons were killed by suspected terrorists.

Sanusi confirmed that the assailants attacked the farmers on their farms with dangerous weapons.

He further confirmed that the Divisional Police officer of Rabba in his situation report also revealed that an 18-year-old-girl was abducted during the attack that took place in broad daylight.

