Nigerian Shippers’ Council urges FG to promote exportation of non-oil products

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council has called on the Federal Government to provide a suitable environment for the exportation of non-oil products to boost foreign earnings through the African Continental Free Trade Areas (AfCFTA).

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of a one-day sensitisation programme organised by NSC South West Zone, held at Abeokuta, last week, towards the promotion of AfCFTA.

The communique emphasised the need for the government at the centre to convey on developing the infrastructural capacity to address the challenge of smuggling across the borders.

It noted that smuggling activities into the country had continued to affect economic growth.

It was agreed at the sensitisation programme that stakeholders in the shipping industry should key into the various services of the NSC such as Port Service Support Portal (PSSP), Border information Center (BIC), Vehicle Transit Area (VTA) and Nigerian Port Process Manual (NPPM). among others for seamless trade.

The programme had in attendance the Director (Consumer Affairs) Chief C.C Agu represented by Ms Adaora Nwonu; the Ogun State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Kikelomo Longe who was equally represented Chief Remi Ogunmefun; the President of Abeokuta Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ABEOCCIMA), Otunba Babs Adesanya; the President, Ogun State Shippers’ Association, Hon Fasiu Bakenne, the Co-Champion, AfCFTA, Ogun State, Ms Funmi Folorunsho and the acting zonal coordinator, NSC, Mr James Atilola.

The stakeholders also called on the government to address the issues of security for the safety of transit cargoes to land luck countries, while advocating for more accurate data to influence government decisions.





While members of the Shippers’ Association and other trade groups in Ogun State were advised to integrate themselves with AfCFTA for the promotion of regional and international trade in the state.

Atilola in his welcome remarks said Shippers’ Association was formed to serve as a united front that would enhance shippers’ bargaining power.

